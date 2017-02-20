



After dropping a new single, "Love," this weekend, '60s-nostalgia-queen Lana Del Rey followed it up this morning with a video for the dreamy track. It features a be-daisied Del Rey singing from an American Banstand-style stage, before floating off with beautiful sun-soaked youths in vintage sunglasses and cars roadtripping to an interstellar diner and frolicking across alien moonscapes. Watch above, and practice your melancholy moondance.