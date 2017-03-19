Lana Del Rey wheeled out her brand new single "Love" on stage at SXSW last night. This marks both her first live performance of the year as well as her first performance of the song for fans.

Lana reportedly ran through a catalog of fan favorites on her SXSW stage, including "Yayo" and "Video Games."

Her new album doesn't currently have a name or a release date, but she promised it would be "more socially aware" during an interview with BBC Radio 2's Jo Whiley.

Listen to her performance of "Love" below.









