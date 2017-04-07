KYLE and Lil Yachty, objectively the happiest artists in hip-hop, have finally dropped their visual for their very perky chart-topper "i-Spy" and bless, it's all smiles.

Hitting the beach as babies with literally the hottest girls I have seen in a music video since well...ever, KYLE and Yachty spend the entire video embracing their best selves in the sun. That means sandcastles, see-sawing and a whole lot of ~sexy~ sunscreen application.

Watch the video and forget all that is wrong in the world.