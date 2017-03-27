Longtime buds Kendall Jenner and LOVE magazine have reunited again for another damn saucy vid, this time with the young model imitating forever queen of our hearts Marilyn Monroe.

Dressed in lingerie, pearls and of course, a diamond tiara, for a sweet two mins, Kendall lip syncs to Marilyn clips and shimmies around for a sweet two mins. It's pure magic.

The video comes as part of a larger shoot Kendall did for LOVE, throughout which she also channels the 50s siren. Kendall has already featured on two covers for the British magazine, as well as shooting multiple starlets for the publication.

See the video below.



