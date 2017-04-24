Watch a Shirtless Justin Bieber Pillow Fighting
Justin Bieber finally let his inner child (long ago usurped by overnight fame and fortune) out to play, as seen in a video taken by his father that shows him pillow fighting his younger siblings at a hotel in his native Canada.
It's nice to see this softer side of Justin roughhousing with a bunch of little kids in the way any older sibling would. After all, who can resist a multi-bed hotel pillow fight?
Catch the Biebs below:
[h/t Time]
Image via Instagram
