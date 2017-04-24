Justin Bieber finally let his inner child (long ago usurped by overnight fame and fortune) out to play, as seen in a video taken by his father that shows him pillow fighting his younger siblings at a hotel in his native Canada.

It's nice to see this softer side of Justin roughhousing with a bunch of little kids in the way any older sibling would. After all, who can resist a multi-bed hotel pillow fight?

Catch the Biebs below:

[h/t Time]

Image via Instagram