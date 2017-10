If there was ever a perfect pairing, it's Gucci Mane and Ty Dolla $ign. The visual for "Enormous," the latest single from Gucci Mane's excellent Mr. Davis (which debuted at number one on the rap charts) sees the duo dressed to the nines, surrounded by, of course, many a beautiful girl.

Watch below and don't forget to check out Ty Dolla's Beach House 3 which dropped today.