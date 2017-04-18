If you, like me, have always dreamed of seeing Rick Ross in a fur stole, today is your lucky day. Rozay and Guwop pull up to the strip club with DJ Khaled decked out to the NINES in the video for aptly named "She On My Dick" and, of course, all the strippers see their meal ticket.



With all the champagne spraying on clapping butt cheeks, you should be aware this vid is VERY NSFW...so you should probably watch it at work, just to remind your colleagues you're edgy and no amount of very-innappropriate-for-the-office nipple shots will stop you from living your life.

Enjoy, my loves.