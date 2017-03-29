If you've always wanted to see Nicki Minaj simulate sex on a pool toy you've come to the right place – the video for Gucci Mane & Nicki Minaj's 'Make Love', a.k.a the hardest song of the year, has arrived.

Both Nicki and Gucci took to twitter last night to hype the video, which is chock-full of private planes beautiful girls and cars with those difficult-to-operate doors because no one really flexes quite like Gucci Mane.

Tmrw barbz - ya muva loves u. U love ya muva? Then just kiss me & spare the pettiness cuz it was out of my control. 😏 #NickiLovesHerBarbz 😬😕

— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) March 27, 2017

There is also, of course, a whole lot of Nicki Minaj grinding on a blowup unicorn while she delivers her verse, which is frankly a blessing.

Check the video below and enjoy all the fruits of this flawless Nicki/Gucci collab.