Riccardo Tisci has released the campaign film for his sexy sexy, ultra '70s, graphics-n-geodes collection for SS17. The video is directed by noted fashion photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, and tells the story of "a young Parisian girl [who] comes out of a club after a rave party and gets lost on a trip to Mars." (That happens way more than the mainstream media would have you believe tbh.)

It features Feretta Radick and Vittoria Ceretti, as well as Tisci's O.G. model muses Mariacarla Boscono, Irina Shayk and Lea T, who strut around the martian desert, strike angsty poses in dark corners, and crush rose petals in their hands to a throbbing techno score and a French language voiceover. It's VERY SERIOUS and also very fabulous.

Watch below...

