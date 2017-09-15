If you've been pining for another hot-teen-girls-with-very-poor-motives-murder-people flick, look no further. This social media-oriented horror-comedy, Tragedy Girls, which centers around to high schoolers who turn into serial killers to get more followers, is here to fulfill all your needs.

The movie kicks off with the two BFFs killing Josh Hutchinson of Hunger Games fame, and then sees them embark on a murderous mission to go viral. Tragedy Girls will hit cinemas on October 20 and if you loved Jawbreaker, this definitely is for you.

Watch below.