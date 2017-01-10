Today in unexpected collaborations, we have what appears to be a forthcoming project between trackie giant Nike and the inimitable FKA twigs.

Earlier today, twigs posted a short video to Instagram that depicts the singer surrounded by some wild-looking jungle and a group of dancers scattered around a big white sculpture thing -- with a pretty killer soundtrack to accompany the camera's rapid pan. And while nothing is confirmed just yet, needless to say if there's some twigs-branded sportswear in the work, we're gonna start saving now. Watch the teaser for yourself below.