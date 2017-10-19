After releasing their excellent sophomore album Morning After last week, Toronto alt-r&b dream duo dvsn have shared the super sexy and low key video for "Mood." The clip is cut to look like one single shot of a woman preparing for a late-night rendezvous with dvsn singer Daniel Daley, as she pours some liquor, smokes some weed and strips down. (She also receives a visit from her drug dealer, played by Carlos Ramirez, who you may recognize as the twin brother of the actor who played Pedro in Napolean Dynamite).

Watch the sultry vid below:

[h/t Fader]