True angel and owner of an impossibly flawless beard, Jake Gyllenhaal, has been tapped by fashion's black-and-white filter gods, Calvin Klein, as the face of their new fragrance 'Eternity.' Perfection.

Up until now we've only had a still campaign to impress upon us that perfect Jake and his perfect wife and perfect child smell delicious and love their lives, but now we have a mini-film that proves that notion even further. In it, Jake and perfect wife read poetry to aforementioned child and they play with each other's limbs and it's all lovely.

Do I want to live by the seaside and wear only white cotton while simultaneously lounging in white cotton sheets with a toddler who's intellect is clearly superior to mine as well as Jake Gyllenhaal? Yes, yes I do.



