Because it's Thanksgiving, with Christmas approaching quickly around the corner, tis the time to reach for a nearby bottle to manage the return home and your family's comments on our current political state and/or the Harvey Weinstein scandal ("Well, now, men are going to be too afraid to approach women women at all!"). So, after watching this perfectly-timed ad, in which Drake reaches Taylor Swift level-meta making fun of his own turtle necks and watches his dad get his girl (in what world?) to the forever catchy "Passionfruit," throw Drake a bone and reach for a bottle of his whiskey, Virginia Black.

Watch the full ad below.