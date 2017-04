Never a dull day at Coachella. While fans partied to Future in the desert, they were surprised by guest appearances made by Migos and Drake.

Migos launched into their new classic "Bad & Boujee" while Drake joined Future for a rendition of "Jumpman." Drake followed it up with a rendition of "Gyalchester."

Watch below.













Header photo via Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com