In honor of Bruno Mars' US tour--and his sending two singles multi-platinum in the last year--Donatella Versace is lip-syncing for her life. The designed grabbed some of her favorite models--including Candice Swanepoele, Kiki Willems, Natasha Poly, Faretta, and more--for a little impromptu lip sync to let Mars know how much they love him. Naturally, they chose his track "Versace on the Floor." Costuming, of course, was an array of slinky dresses and patterned menswear by Versace. Watch the whole thing below.

