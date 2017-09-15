As fashion week draws to a close, Addition Elle decided to shine a spotlight on those breaking the ~model~ mold: curvy women. Recruiting some of the most famous faces in fashion, all of whom are defined as "plus-size" by fashion to walk in the show, the brand allowed Cosmopolitan to ask the lovely ladies what it's like to push the boundaries, as well as how they've dealt with the constant criticism that has come with their careers.

The video features well-known body activist Ashley Graham, as well as Jordyn Woods, Tabria Majors, and Molly ConstableIt. It's pretty freaking inspiring.

Click on Jordyn below to watch the full video.