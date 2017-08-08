Every New Yorker needs a recipe they can rely on, season eight winner of RuPaul's Drag Race Bob The Drag Queen, and season nine runner-up Peppermint are ready to show you theirs. The pair appear on the new web series Andre Gardens with host Andre Morris to show off their culinary skills, as well as discuss the benefits of #SnatchedCheddar, lifelong dreams of stabbing someone with an EpiPen, and how Bob influenced the naming of QUEENs.

Watch below: