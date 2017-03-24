International treasure Blood Orange has released a long-playing music video for "With Him," "Best to You," and "Better Numb" off his last album, Freetown Sound. It's a beautiful, meditative, surreal visual with images of Dev Hynes running through the street at night, playing cello and dancing, as well as depicting scenes of ordinary people exchanging moments of quiet tenderness. If this video gives you a hankering more of the Dev Hynes universe (it will), you can watch his stunning video for "I Know" featuring ballerina Maria Kochetkova here, and listen to the brand new song he penned for Blondie here.