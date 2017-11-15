The latest visual offering from Björk's new Utopia album album is here and it does not disappoint. Shot in a single take in her native Iceland, the avant-garde singer addresses her crush through sweetly innocent lyrics and performs an elaborate dance in an all-white space for "Blissing Me." The video, shot by directors Tim Walker and Emma Dalzell, follows Björk's surreal visual for "The Gate."

Check it out below:





Utopia is out November 24.



