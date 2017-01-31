Big Sean, that magical little man, went on Ellen today and danced on a platform surrounded by senior citizens drinking champagne. Blessings on blessings.

Sean Don, whose album I Decided drops on Friday featuring a whole host of banging collabs, went on Ellen today to perform new single 'Moves'. He shakes hands and makes it rain cash on his elderly groupies while they stare up at him adoringly. Personal fave is the lil lady with a bob on the right who literally loses her shit as Sean serenades her.

Watch the video below and revel in its glory.



