Ebony Banks, a high school senior in Houston, is currently battling stage 4 of a rare form of cancer. Knowing that Ebony's dream was to meet earth angel Beyoncé, Ebony's friends got to work, creating the hashtag #EBOBMEETSBEYONCE in an attempt to summon her to the mortal plane. Of course the hashtag went viral, which is a nice reminder that the internet is being used for something more than stealing celebrity nudes and stalking Shia Laboeuf, and Beyoncé surprised Ebony with a call. On the call Ebony and Beyoncé say "I love you" to each other and I... I think I have something in my eye (tears).



