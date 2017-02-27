



Future's been a busy man lately, dropping album after album, and popping up in videos, his own and others. His latest appearance is in the video for Ariana Grande's "Everyday," where they extol the virtues of very public sex. As they sing in laundromats and offices, random everyday couples are spontaneously induced to go to town on each other, including in that sexiest of locations, a public bus. Watch above.

Splash photo via screenshot.

