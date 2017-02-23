



In advance of her anticipated follow-up to last year's Hopelessness, ANOHNI has released a video for the latest single, "Paradise." Artist/model Eliza Douglas, in a pair of large specs, is the focus as she goes on a late-night drive that melts into ultraviolet tides, hints of a bumping party (archival footage from the legendary Paradise Garage), and a tranquil trees and lake scene. Per director Colin Whitaker, the scenes are all "reflections of different images of paradise."

