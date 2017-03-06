Wow, just wow. I frankly was not prepared for this visual extravaganza that is a very airbrushed Ariana dancing around John Lennon in full Disney-prince garb. Also they sound very, very good.

It's everyone's favorite fairytale classic 'Beauty and the Beast' and the Legend/Grande combo make it at least three times as magical, bless them. Revel in dancers forming rose petals around Ariana and her very ~extra~ tulle dress as well as never-seen clips of Belle dancing with the Beast in the background.

I love it. I love it all.