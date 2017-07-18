Though these days they may be dissing each other both subliminally and outright, once upon a time Jay-Z and little brother Kanye West were a match made in musical bromance heaven. Some recently unearthed footage of the two in their pre-Watch the Throne days takes us back to that nostalgic time, when Hov was young Ye's mentor and the two were just kicking it in the studio, wearing bucket hats, hyping each other up and making fire beats. Watch the clip below for a peak at the good old days, including a clip at the end of Kanye blowing Jay away with his freestyle:

[h/t High Snobiety]



Image via Getty