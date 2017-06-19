While Pretty Girls Like Trap Music used to seem like a mere myth with the release of "Good Drank" and "It's a Vibe", 2 Chainz new album is now here and with it – more singles. We've now been gifted the third visual from the project, this time for "Blue Cheese" with entire music industry's favorite rappers: Migos.

"Blue Cheese" sees the crew set up shop in front of what appears to be trap house with a whole host of bad bitches. There's a giant cross-shaped catwalk, of course, which provides a literal platform on which the foursome can stunt while girls strut up and down. What more could you need?

Watch below.