Warm Up with These Gorgeous Shots from the St. Maarten SXM Festival
Take a break from the dreary weather and dethaw with some of our favorite pictures from this year's SXM Festival. Earlier this month, festival goers from around the globe traveled to St. Maarten to experience an eclectic mix of electronic artists, explore the beautiful beaches and dance from night till dawn.
Listen to a Honey Dijon mix, make a frozen drink and check out some of our favorite moments from the festival below:
