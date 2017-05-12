I will be the first to admit, when I heard former Disney star, purity-ring purveyor and singer of this excellent song Joe Jonas was forming a pop band called "Dance" with out the "a" pronounced D-N-C-E I was dubious. However, somehow both Joe and DNCE has managed to stick around and you know what? I'm okay with it.

"Kissing Strangers" DNCE's highly-promoted track with Nicki Minaj (what's her going feature rate, these days?) is all about making out with randoms until you find the one. The concept is relatable, yes, the video, not so much, but hey, c'est la vie. What the visual does have, however, is Joe Jonas giving Nick Jonas a run for his money with some serious guns and Nicki Minaj with her hair cloak in full cowgirl attire. Dreamz.

Watch below and try to ignore the mohawk dude's girl scout creepiness, you can do it I swear!