My wallet is my most used, abused and loved accessory. The years of daily wear that it has endured while holding my personal items makes it feel like less of a wallet and more of a companion in my everyday life (See my kelly green Comme des Garçons wallet, above). From Fendi to Balenciaga, here are our eight favorite keychains and small leather goods, right now — all scanned in our xerox machine at PAPER.

Keychain by Balenciaga (via Matchesfashion.com)