The clickiest and most outrageous night in music, aka the VMAs, are just around the corner. Can you believe it's been nearly a year since Madonna's puzzling Aretha Franklin tribute delivered in an indigenous headdress, J. Lo stole the show, and Pete and Ari made their red carpet debut? Big Dick Energy had only just become a thing for god's sake.

The year felt long, but it was also a transformational one, and the VMAs are making updates to reflect those changes.

On top of giving K-pop it's due, this year the VMAs will recognize the deluge of socially conscious pop being released since 45 took office, with a new category called "Video for Good." This category will recognize songs like Halsey's "Nightmare" which spoke to female rage, Lil Dicky's "Earth" which one could say, addressed climate change, and of course, Taylor Swift's self-proclaimed allyship anthem "You Need To Calm Down."

The VMAs are changing a few things up, but still staunchly loyal to the reigning queens. They're also really into the Lover era. With only two singles out, Taylor Swift scored a total of ten nominations, tying Ariana Grande as the top-nominated performer. They're up against each other for the night's biggest category, Video of The Year. "You Need To Calm Down" and "Thank U, Next," will compete against "Bad Guy" and "Old Town Road" from first-time nominees and the year's biggest break-outs, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X. Billie and Lil Nas lead the nominations Taylor and Ari, with nine and eight respectively. Notably absent were any nominations for Madonna's Madame X.

Halsey, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, and Cardi B also cleaned up. Cardi was the top-nominated artist last year, and in a non-album year, she's still up for four awards, for "Please Me," "Money" and her feature on DJ Snake's "Taki Taki."

No one could predicted this time last year, that we'd be congratulating the Jonas Brothers, who used to take home bouquets of trophies at the Teen Choice and Nickelodeon Kids Choice awards, on four nominations for their Happiness Begins work, including Video of the Year for "Sucker."

Heralding Latin pop's mainstream ascendance, J. Balvin and Rosalía rightfully home four and three noms each. The mainstream-centric show also gave respect to indie experimentalists like H.E.R, Solange and FKA Twigs. They're each nominated for three awards, and if Twigs' fantastical "Cellophane" doesn't snag Best Choreography at very lest, we'll riot.

Finally, Lizzo has gotten that Best New Artist nomination that's been coming to her.

It's all going down on August 26th at the Prudential Center. Read the full list of nominations, below.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR 21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "a lot" – Epic Records Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy" – Darkroom/Interscope Records Ariana Grande – "thank u, next" – Republic Records Jonas Brothers – "Sucker" – Republic Records Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Cardi B – Atlantic Records Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records Ariana Grande – Republic Records Halsey – Astralwerks/Capitol Records Jonas Brothers – Republic Records Shawn Mendes– Island Records

SONG OF THE YEAR Drake – "In My Feelings" – Young Money/Cash Money/Republic Records Ariana Grande – "thank u, next" – Republic Records Jonas Brothers – "Sucker" – Republic Records Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow" – Interscope Records Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records

BEST NEW ARTIST Ava Max – Atlantic Records Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records H.E.R. – MBK/RCA Records Lil Nas X – Columbia Records Lizzo – Atlantic Records ROSALÍA – Columbia Records

BEST COLLABORATION Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow" – Interscope Records Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" – Island Records Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!" – Republic Records Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – "I Don't Care" – Atlantic Records BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv" – Columbia Records

PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bazzi – Atlantic Records CNCO – RCA Records Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records H.E.R. – MBK/RCA Records Lauv – LAUV/AWAL Lizzo – Atlantic Records

BEST POP 5 Seconds of Summer – "Easier" – Interscope Records Cardi B & Bruno Mars – "Please Me" – Atlantic Records Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy" – Darkroom/Interscope Records Ariana Grande – "thank u, next" – Republic Records Jonas Brothers – "Sucker" – Republic Records Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records

BEST HIP HOP

2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – "Rule the World" – 2 Chainz Ps/Def Jam 21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "a lot" – Epic Records Cardi B – "Money" – Atlantic Records DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – "Higher" – We The Best/Epic Records Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records Travis Scott ft. Drake – "SICKO MODE" – Epic Records/Grand Hustle/Cactus Jack

BEST R&B

Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – "Make It Better" – Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music Childish Gambino – "Feels Like Summer" – RCA Records H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – "Could've Been" – MBK/RCA Records Alicia Keys – "Raise A Man" – RCA Records Ella Mai – "Trip" – 10 Summers/Interscope Records Normani ft. 6lack – "Waves" – Keep Cool/RCA Records

BEST K-POP BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv" – Columbia Records BLACKPINK – "Kill This Love" – YG Entertainment/Interscope Records Monsta X ft. French Montana – "Who Do You Love" – Epic Records TOMORROW X TOGETHER – "Cat & Dog" – Republic Records NCT 127 – "Regular" – SM Entertainment EXO – "Tempo" – SM Entertainment

BEST LATIN Anuel AA, Karol G – "Secreto" – Universal Music Latino Bad Bunny ft. Drake – "MIA" – OVO Sound/Warner Bros. Records benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – "I Can't Get Enough" – NEON16/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records Daddy Yankee ft. Snow – "Con Calma" – Universal Music Latin Entertainment Maluma – "Mala Mía" – Sony Music US Latin ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura" – Columbia Records

BEST DANCE The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha – "Call You Mine" – Disruptor/Columbia Records Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – "Solo" – Big Beat/Atlantic Records DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – "Taki Taki" – DJ Snake Music Productions Ltd/Geffen David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – "Say My Name" – Big Beat/Atlantic Records Marshmello & Bastille – "Happier" – Capitol Records Silk City & Dua Lipa – "Electricity" – Columbia Records

BEST ROCK The 1975 – "Love It If We Made It" – Dirty Hit/Interscope Records Fall Out Boy – "Bishops Knife Trick" – Island Records Imagine Dragons – "Natural" – KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records Lenny Kravitz – "Low" – BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd. Panic! At The Disco – "High Hopes" – Elektra Music Group twenty one pilots – "My Blood" – Elektra Music Group

VIDEO FOR GOOD Halsey – "Nightmare" – Astralwerks/Capitol Records The Killers – "Land of the Free" – Island Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – "Runaway Train" – Interscope Records John Legend – "Preach" – Columbia Records Lil Dicky – "Earth" – Dirty Burd, Inc./Commission/BMG Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records

BEST DIRECTION Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy" – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Directed by Dave Meyers FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Young Turks – Directed by Andrew Thomas Huang Ariana Grande – "thank you, next" – Republic Records – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records – Directed by Calmatic LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends" – Columbia Records – Directed by Dano Cerny Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records – Directed by Drew Kirsch & Taylor Swift

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS Billie Eilish – "when the party's over" – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Ryan Ross, Andres Jaramillo FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Young Turks – Visual Effects by Matt Chandler, Fabio Zaveti for Analog Ariana Grande – "God is a Woman" – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Fabrice Lagayette, Kristina Prilukova & Rebecca Rice for Mathematic DJ Khaled ft. SZA – "Just Us" – We The Best/Epic Records – Visual Effects by Sergii Mashevskyi LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends" – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by Ethan Chancer Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!" – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX

BEST EDITING Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Tints" – Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music – Editing by Elias Talbot Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Record – Editing by Calmatic Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy" – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Editing by Billie Eilish Ariana Grande – "7 Rings" – Republic Records – Editing by Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh Solange – "Almeda" – Columbia Records – Editing by Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records – Editing by Jarrett Fijal

BEST ART DIRECTION BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv" – Columbia Records – Art Direction by JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E) Ariana Grande – "7 Rings" – Republic Records – Art Direction by John Richoux Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records – Art Direction by Itaru Dela Vegas Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" – Island Records – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records – Art Direction by Brittany Porter Kanye West and Lil' Pump ft. Adele Givens – "I Love It" – Warner Records & Def Jam Music Group – Art Direction by Tino Schaedler

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Young Turks – Choreography by Kelly Yvonne ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura" – Columbia Records – Choreography by Charm La'Donna LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends" – Columbia Records – Choreography by Ryan Heffington Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" – Island Records – Choreography by Calvit Hodge, Sara Biv Solange – "Almeda" – Columbia Records – Choreography by Maya Taylor, Solange Knowles BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv" – Columbia Records – Choreography by Rie Hata

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Tints" – Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music – Cinematography by Elias Talbot Billie Eilish – "hostage" – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Cinematography by Pau Castejon Ariana Grande – "thank you, next" – Republic Records – Cinematography by Christopher Probst Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" – Island Records – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham Solange – "Almeda" – Columbia Records – Cinematography by Chayse Irvin, Ryan Marie Helfant, Justin Hamilton Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!" – Republic Records – Cinematography by Starr Whitesides