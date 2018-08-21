At the VMAs Go Sheer, Go Shiny, or Go Home

Last night, on the pink carpet at MTV's 34th annual Video Music Awards, favored red-carpet looks got a makeover. The body-skimming "naked dress" — think Beyoncé attending the MET Gala in Givenchy Haute Couture par Riccardo Tisci — evolved into sheer column dresses, jumpsuits, and cocktail length numbers worn by Tiffany Haddish, Shanina Shaik, and Dascha Polanco respectively. Metallic fabrics and sequins, typically reserved for ornate and avant-garde looks, were translated into streamlined gowns donned by Jennifer Lopez and Karlie Kloss and easy two-piece ensembles seen on Noah Cyrus and Bebe Rexha.

See more of the metallic and translucent styles that dominated the night, below.

Metallic Majesty Jennifer Lopez in Versace

Sheer Madness Chloe x Halle in Iris Van Herpen Haute Couture

Photos via Getty