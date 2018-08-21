At the VMAs Go Sheer, Go Shiny, or Go Home

Last night, on the pink carpet at MTV's 34th annual Video Music Awards, favored red-carpet looks got a makeover. The body-skimming "naked dress" — think Beyoncé attending the MET Gala in Givenchy Haute Couture par Riccardo Tisci — evolved into sheer column dresses, jumpsuits, and cocktail length numbers worn by Tiffany Haddish, Shanina Shaik, and Dascha Polanco respectively. Metallic fabrics and sequins, typically reserved for ornate and avant-garde looks, were translated into streamlined gowns donned by Jennifer Lopez and Karlie Kloss and easy two-piece ensembles seen on Noah Cyrus and Bebe Rexha.
See more of the metallic and translucent styles that dominated the night, below.
Photos via Getty