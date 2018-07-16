The MTV Video Music Awards returns to New York City this year, broadcasting live from Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, August 20th. Today MTV announced the full list of nominations on their IGTV channel via Instagram, with Cardi B, The Carters (Beyonce and Jay-Z), Childish Gambino, and Drake garnering the most individual nods. Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars, Post Malone, and Camila Cabello round out the categories for Video of the Year and Artist of the Year. Fans can vote online in 8 categories on who they want to see win including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Best New Artist.

You can check out the full list of nominees below:

Video of the Year:

Ariana Grande – "No Tears Left to Cry"

Bruno Mars – "Finesse (Remix)" [ft. Cardi B]

Camila Cabello – "Havana" [ft. Young Thug]

The Carters – "APES**T"

Childish Gambino – "This Is America"

Drake – "God's Plan"

Artist of the Year:

Ariana Grande

Bruno Mars

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

Song of the Year:

Bruno Mars – "Finesse (Remix)" [ft. Cardi B]

Camila Cabello – "Havana" [ft. Young Thug]

Drake – "God's Plan"

Dua Lipa – "New Rules"

Ed Sheeran – "Perfect"

Post Malone – "rockstar" [ft. 21 Savage]

Best New Artist:

Bazzi

Cardi B

Chloe x Halle

Hayley Kiyoko

Lil Pump

Lil Uzi Vert

Best Collaboration:

Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line – "Meant to Be"

Bruno Mars – "Finesse (Remix)" [ft. Cardi B]

The Carters – "APES**T"

Jennifer Lopez – "Dinero" [ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B]

Logic – "1-800-273-8255" [ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid]

N.E.R.D – "Lemon" [ft. Rihanna]

Best Pop Video:

Ariana Grande – "No Tears Left to Cry"

Camila Cabello – "Havana" [ft. Young Thug]

Demi Lovato – "Sorry Not Sorry"

Ed Sheeran – "Perfect"

P!nk – "What About Us"

Shawn Mendes – "In My Blood"

Best Hip Hop Video:

Cardi B – "Bartier Cardi" [ft. 21 Savage]

The Carters – "APES**T"

Drake – "God's Plan"

J. Cole – "ATM"

Migos – "Walk It Talk It" [ft. Drake]

Nicki Minaj – "Chun-Li"

Best Dance Video:

Avicii – "Lonely Together" [ft. Rita Ora]

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – "One Kiss"

The Chainsmokers – "Everybody Hates Me"

David Guetta & Sia – "Flames"

Marshmello – "Silence" [ft. Khalid]

Zedd & Liam Payne – "Get Low (Street Video)"

Best Latin Video:

Daddy Yankee – "Dura"

J Balvin – "Mi Gente" [ft. Willy William]

Jennifer Lopez – "Dinero" [ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B]

Luis Fonsi – "Échame La Culpa" [ft. Demi Lovato]

Maluma – "Felices los 4"

Shakira – "Chantaje" [ft. Maluma]

Best Rock Video:

Fall Out Boy – "Champion"

Foo Fighters – "The Sky Is A Neighborhood"

Imagine Dragons – "Whatever It Takes"

Linkin Park – "One More Light"

Panic! at the Disco – "Say Amen (Saturday Night)"

Thirty Seconds to Mars – "Walk On Water"

Video With a Message:

Childish Gambino – "This Is America"

Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges – "Liberated"

Drake – "God's Plan"

Janelle Monáe – "PYNK"

Jessie Reyez – "Gatekeeper"

Logic – "1-800-273-8255" [ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid]

Best Cinematography:

Alessia Cara – "Growing Pains"

Ariana Grande – "No Tears Left to Cry"

The Carters – "APES**T"

Childish Gambino – "This Is America"

Eminem – "River" [ft. Ed Sheeran]

Shawn Mendes – "In My Blood"

Best Direction:

The Carters – "APES**T"

Childish Gambino – "This Is America"

Drake – "God's Plan"

Ed Sheeran – "Perfect"

Justin Timberlake – "Say Something" [ft. Chris Stapleton]

Shawn Mendes – "In My Blood"

Best Art Direction:

The Carters – "APES**T"

Childish Gambino – "This Is America"

J. Cole – "ATM"

Janelle Monáe – "Make Me Feel"

SZA – "The Weekend"

Taylor Swift – "Look What You Made Me Do"

Best Visual Effects:

Ariana Grande – "No Tears Left to Cry"

Avicii ft. Rita Ora – "Lonely Together"

Eminem – "Walk On Water" [ft. Beyoncé]

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – "All The Stars"

Maroon 5 – "Wait"

Taylor Swift – "Look What You Made Me Do"

Best Choreography:

Bruno Mars – "Finesse (Remix)" [ft. Cardi B]

Camila Cabello – "Havana" [ft. Young Thug]

The Carters – "APES**T"

Childish Gambino – "This Is America"

Dua Lipa – "IDGAF"

Justin Timberlake – "Filthy"

Best Editing:

Bruno Mars – "Finesse (Remix)" [ft. Cardi B]

The Carters – "APES**T"

Childish Gambino – "This Is America"

Janelle Monáe – "Make Me Feel"

N.E.R.D – "Lemon" [ft. Rihanna]

Taylor Swift – "Look What You Made Me Do"