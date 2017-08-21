Fashion loves to pair established brands with bubbling upstarts. Naturally, it was only a matter of time until Nike, the sportswear giant you've no doubt heard of, teamed up with Virgil Abloh, the DJ/stylist/designer behind OFF-WHITE, for a collaboration. But nothing could have prepared us for what these two teams had in store for us.

Together, these two masterminds have come up with "The Ten," a special edition collection of classic Nike styles reinterpreted by the visionary Abloh. Included in the collection will be: the Air Jordan 1, the Nike Air Presto, the Nike Air Max 90, the Nike Air Force 1, the Nike Air VaporMax, the Nike Hyperdunk, the Nike Zoom Vaporfly, the Converse Chuck Taylor, the Nike Blazer, and the Nike Air Max 97.

On the corresponding website, the collaboration was announced pretty plainly. "Nike launches 'TEN ICONS RECONSTRUCTED,' a celebration of iconic NIKE, INC. footwear classics in collaboration with designer Virgil Abloh." Judging by the preview pictures, Abloh did not disappoint and these iconic sneakers have been reconstructed and reinterpreted in a peak Abloh for OFF-WHITE fashion — meaning, there are plenty of words in quotation marks ("shoelaces," "air," "foam," "vulcanized") as well as easily identifiable tags attached to each one.

The full collection will go on sale starting in November. Find images for all ten "icons" below.

All photos courtesy of Nike

