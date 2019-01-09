Fresh off his Golden Globes moment — which included Timothée Chalamet in a disputed but undeniably seductive Louis Vuitton harness, his mother in Off-White vest suit, and Janet Mock in Off-White athleisure-made-formal — Virgil Abloh is making his next move.

His Spring/Summer 2019 Men's Collection for Louis Vuitton makes its American debut this week at a limited residency in New York, which opens tomorrow, running until January 17. A preview of the collection will be housed at Chrome Hearts' West Village store.

This peek has us salivating over the full collection. He pays playful, mod homage to The Wizard of Oz with a "Brick Road" crew neck sweater, poppy-emblazoned "Dorothy" outerwear and Tin Man-esque poncho. Abloh continues his exploration of vests and harness garments (a la Chalamet), as well as revamping menswear classics like a tailored trench and mohair sweater. Beyond wearables, we also see sturdy leather monogram totes, cases and accessories, with a few eccentric moments like an iridescent "Prism" keep-all bag and LV carabiner charm.

Fans and shoppers will have the opportunity to check out Abloh's latest showing in a "conceptual" retail experience, designed exclusively for the Chrome Hearts space. Check out a preview of the collection below.