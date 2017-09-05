OFF-White designer and creative powerhouse Virgil Abloh got behind the camera for the horror-themed video for Lil Uzi Vert's "XO Tour Llif3," which features handheld footage of party casualties, graveyard babes and fake blood baths along with appearances from The Weeknd and Nav. We were kind of hoping that the video for this track would be all "push me to the edge, all my friends are dead" memes, but this works too... Abloh, who art-directed Kanye and Jay-Z's Watch The Throne, created the cover art for Luv Is Rage 2, and appears to be working very closely with Uzi on the creative direction for his new album. Until we see Abloh installed as the head of a major fashion house (*gives pointed look to Versace*) this will do very nicely!

Watch creatures craw in search of blood to terrorize y'all's neighborhood below...