The Royal Wedding was a coming together of the biggest stars in the world of entertainment with the entire British Royal family. The new Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed the likes of David and Victoria Beckham, George and Amal Clooney, Priyanka Chopra, Joss Stone, Idris Elba, Oprah and Elton John. The Queen was joined by all four of her children and many of her grandchildren. Two surprise guests were Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York and Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy. Fashion standouts included Amal Clooney and Oprah Winfrey in Stella McCartney, Lady Kitty Spencer in Dolce and Gabbana and of course the bride herself in Givenchy by Clare Waight Keller.

Oprah Winfrey

Photos via Getty