If wearing Prada to a Prada function is wrong, then escort me out of the building, because I don't want to be right.

Former RuPaul's Drag Race winner, Violet Chachki, in an iconic move arrived to Prada's Milan Fashion Week show in neon pink Prada from their Fall/Winter 2018 collection. In a video posted to Instagram, you can hear the plastic fringe loudly shuffle of Chachki's miniskirt as she struts like Miranda Priestly in a mirrored hallway. Related | Miuccia Prada Revives 'Rosemary's Baby'

Chachki likely had the pick of the litter when putting together her outfit considering she was one of the stars of Prada's campaign for the very same collection. Dressed as a Marilyn Monroe then, the campaign featured Chachki alongside Amanda Murphy and Sarah Paulson in a tribute of vintage Vegas. However, its clear now that the neon demon has graduated into a day-glo devil.

Photography: Albert Sanchez & Pedro Zalba