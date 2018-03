Last week, Vince Staples created a GoFundMe urging his critics to donate to a $2 million retirement fund or "get the fuck off [his] dick." Now, after reaching $2,022 of that goal, the Big Fish Theory rapper has called the crowdsourcing fundraiser off. He says he plans to refund "all the little people with big voices" in addition to matching donations for Long Beach's Michelle Obama Library.

Seeing as we clearly won't reach our goal of 2 million dollars, I am cancelling the gofundme and refunding all the little people with big voices. I expect to hear no further slander.

— Vince Staples (@vincestaples) March 15, 2018

I am also personally matching the donations made and donating the full amount to the Michelle Obama library of Norf Long Beach... in honor of you citch ass niggas. I love you all, good day. #gtfomd

— Vince Staples (@vincestaples) March 15, 2018

