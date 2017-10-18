Traditional advice for pitching an idea is to keep it simple and get to the point. Vince Staples did just that last night when he pitched his own season of Ryan Murphy's "American Horror Story" which would take place during a "blackout in the projects."

FX should let me direct the next season of AHS I got this idea about a blackout in the projects.

— Vince Staples (@vincestaples) October 18, 2017

10/10 would watch. All it needs is a supernatural twist and we're good to go. Besides, it wouldn't be the first time a project got picked up after first being pitched on Twitter.

[h/t Fader]

Image via BFA



