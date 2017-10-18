Vince Staples Wants to Direct a Season of "American Horror Story"
Traditional advice for pitching an idea is to keep it simple and get to the point. Vince Staples did just that last night when he pitched his own season of Ryan Murphy's "American Horror Story" which would take place during a "blackout in the projects."
10/10 would watch. All it needs is a supernatural twist and we're good to go. Besides, it wouldn't be the first time a project got picked up after first being pitched on Twitter.
[h/t Fader]
Image via BFA
Comments (
)