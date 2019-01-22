Inherently androgynous, athletic wear is definitely the category of clothing where gender matters least. A hoodie is a hoodie, right? We all wear them. The labels are there, but they're arbitrary. Victoria Beckham knows this, and is making things official. She says incorporating unisex elements into her new collection with Reebok, on sale from today, was "fundamental."

"It's a much more modern approach to dressing," she tells PAPER. "There are hoodies and bomber jackets that would look equally as great on a man or woman. I'm really excited to see the pieces worn by both."

It's a thoughtful approach, and not unexpected. Beckham is a dedicated student of fashion, and a longtime Reebok lover too. Her husband is literally David Beckham. She's had athletic wear on her mind for decades, but was simply "waiting for the perfect partner to collaborate with." When Reebok approached her, she says she was "beyond excited" to work with a brand that boasts street-savvy British heritage.

Highlights from the new collection include retro basketball court-ready snap pants, stylish camel-colored sneakers, and, yes, perfectly over-sized unisex hoodies in bright burnt orange. Basically, Beckham got to design all the specialist sportswear that didn't quite fit into her namesake label. Posh gets sporty.

"It was important to me to work with a brand who could integrate my fashion elements in to a technically advanced workout collection," she says. "And Reebok have exceeded all my expectations as a collaborative partner."

More pieces from Reebok x Victoria Beckham, below.