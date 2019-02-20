Since Victoria Beckham brought her collection back to London, her show has become one of the most anticipated collections of LFW. As Anna Wintour sat next to Beckham's family front row (her daughter, Harper, in David's lap with a bob hairstyle similar to Wintour's) the designer revealed an incredibly wearable collection with touches of '70s and '40s silhouettes. Here's everything you need to know about the show.

What a Woman Wants

"For Autumn Winter 2018, I was thinking about what women want, about modern femininity and about how to curate those ideas into a collection for today," read the show notes. True to form, Beckham showed a seriously wearable collection that felt of the moment: there were pieces for work, going out and everything in between.

Retro Future

The designer took small and subtle references from the '70s. For example, "a '70s archive chain pattern" was woven throughout the collection on dresses and blouses, and coats had predominantly '70s glam silhouettes.

Lipstick Red

Vibrant lipstick red seemed to be the most standout color of the collection. There were dashes of this hue on skirts, tops, coats and most notably, a low v-neck trapeze dress with matching boots.

Peep-Toe Boots

Who would have thought peep-toe boots would make a comeback? In the hands of Beckham, she modernized each one by rendering it in shades of the aforementioned lipstick red and combat blue, cut high to the thigh.

Mix and Match

Mixed prints is becoming a major trend, especially at London Fashion Week — we've already seen it at Matty Bovan and Simone Rocha. Beckham put a twist on the look by offering up smaller prints on prints. Think: argyle with baby leopard spotted boots or checks with tiny Swiss dots.

Photos via IMAXTree









