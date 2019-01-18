Fashion iconoclasts, Vetements, have always challenged our notions of what constitutes high- and low-brow fashion while attempting to expose the arbitrary nature of taste in a tongue-and-cheek manner. At Balenciaga, resident evil genius Demna Gvasalia has sent everything from crocs to Ikea bags down the runway and is pretty much the reason why all of your clout fiend friends are all rocking chunky dad sneakers like the function was a backyard barbeque.

Gvasalia has always returned to Vetements as his homebase to find new veins of kitsch to celebrate and explore new ways to shock and awe the fashion crowd and his latest Fall/Winter Collection is no different. Seeming to have found his muse in between the Auntie Anne's Pretzels and Sunglasses Hut of the local mall, the collection that feels like the luxury parody of something you might find at a Spencer's Gifts.

Set against a whole zoo's worth of taxidermed animals, shirts with slogans like "Corporate Magazines Still Suck A Lot!" and "I Survived Swine Flu So Now I'm Vegan" set the sarcastic tone for a collection that walks the line between high school drop out and full on mall brat. The introduction of "texting hoods" adds a strange dystopian slant to the show, envisioning a future where teenager resort to covering their heads to escape the surveillance state's prying eyes. Love it or hate it, you can't fault Vetements for having put on a memorable show.

Take a look at some of the highlights from Vetements' Fall/Winter 19 collection at Paris Fashion Week.

Photos via Getty