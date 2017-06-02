Vetements has been doing their own thing since the very beginning, making a mark on fashion by being an outlier in its messaging, mission and overall strategy. The Parisian brand is approaching the SS18 runway show in the same fashion, dropping out just a little over a month before fashion week was set to begin. Creative director Demna Gvasalia told Vogue, "We are not going to show in the classical system any more. I got bored. I think it needs to enter a new chapter. Fashion shows are not the best tool. It's become repetitive and exhausting.

Though they're eschewing the traditional runway, Vetements will still present their new collection, to the press in a showroom.



"I'm going to have a young band from Vienna playing at the opening event, but that's it," Gvasalia said. He emphasized the creative room designers need to breathe, and cited the relentless pace of the fashion cycle as something he wanted to break from. "The most important thing is to stay sane and human. I keep saying that to Guram (Gvasalia), the most important thing now is that we must enjoy what we do. Luckily, we're independent. That's the joy of Vetements."

It's unclear whether Vetements will return to the runway in the future, and Gvasalia would like to keep it that way. "We will do something when there's the time and the need for it. It will be more like a surprise."

