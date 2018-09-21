Sugar & Spice A myriad of technicolor floral patterns collide in Donatella Versace's spring collection. The designer mixed the ultra-feminine motifs — rendered in blue, yellow, mint green, white, and red — on pencil skirts, blazers, dresses, blouses, and stockings. Sheer fabrics, off-the-shoulder fits, and body-skimming silhouettes kept Versace's characteristic sexiness intact.

#Fashion A blue and red pound symbol pattern — fitting for the incredibly Instagram-ready collection— was woven into suits, skirts, jumpers, and a bikini bottom.

Early 2000s Glamour A blue leather one-shoulder top paired with a red mini-skirt bring early 2000s Paris Hilton styles moments to mind. Similar high slit and short hemline looks were paired with strappy sandals that ooze early-aughts decadence.

Versace Squared Cube-shaped handbags and square-toed shoes brought structure to the ruffled, ruched, and whimsically layered collection. Logo-emblazoned, transparent PVC totes and mules in yellow and violet stood out among the accessories.

Model Mayhem Donatella's casting director Piergiorgio Del Moro enlisted Shalom Harlow — the iconic '90s supermodel favored by Gianni Versace — to close the show. Modeling mainstay from Freja Beha Erickson and Liya Kebede to PAPER cover star Emily Ratajkowski also walked the show alongside social media-age models including Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner, and sister Gigi and Bella Hadid.

Shalom Harlow closing the show.

Images via Imaxtree