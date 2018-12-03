Versace hit New York City on Sunday with their pre-fall 2019 women's show, marking the Italian fashion house's first New York presentation. As you can imagine, all the girls came out for the occasion in lewks: Teyana Taylor sat front row in a colorful spring 2019 top-and-leggings Versace look enhanced with floral-embroidered Swarovski crystals; Kim Kardashian West, with Kanye and 2 Chainz at her side, wore a cowl-necked chainmail dress moment, natch; and a pantsuit-clad Ciara turned up with a girl squad that included Lupita Nyong'o and Tracee Ellis Ross.

The runway was just as star-studded. Gigi Hadid carried a Statue of Liberty torch during fittings; Liu Wen, Kaia Gerber, and Emily Ratajkowski gave fierce walks. And yes, Hailey Bieber made an exception and walked one of her first fashion shows since reuniting with hubby Justin. The collection, and those who attended, if Instagram is an accurate historian, embraced a celebratory spirit of lavish metropolitan flair and girl power. And that miniature Statue of Liberty Hadid carried got a gold, life-size rendition as the runway show's centerpiece. Why not?

The models in the show rocked a number of asymmetrical mini dresses, mixed-texture off-the-shoulder numbers, crop tops, and of course, no shortage of boldly printed skirts. Also of note: Donnatella Versace's designs hit the runway on what would've been her late brother Gianni's 72nd birthday, adding to the festive nature of the show. If you weren't wealthy or famous enough to be invited, never fear, social media is here! See below to relive last night's decadent event and feel like you were there.

Photo via Getty