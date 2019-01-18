From Offset at Off-White to Sheck Wes walking for Louis Vuitton, rap stars walking the runway seem to have become the hottest trend during this season's Paris Men's Fashion Week. But not to be outdone by Virgil, Versace has followed up their Fall/Winter 19 presentation with their own high-profile rap collaboration by unveiling a brand new capsule collection with none other than 2Chainz.

Delivering his own take on Versace's Chain Reaction sneaker, fittingly dubbed the "2 Chain Reaction," the shoe features an elevated design that incorporates the brands classic Greca detailing, braille lettering, and chain link sole while adding an embossed crocodile-patterned neoprene collar with a dual zipper enclosure. Marrying together the aesthetics of collectible basketball shoes with luxury fashions' often warped concept of what constitutes a sneaker, the "2 Chain Reaction" presents a sleek and refined design that manages to turn up new surprises from every angle.

The "2 Chain Reaction" collaboration is set to launch February 1st on Versace's website and at a special pop-up at the Wish Gallery in 2Chainz's hometown of Atlanta. The sneaker will be released alongside a capsule of men's athleisure wear, also designed in collaboration with the rapper, that will be exclusive to the United States. The collection will be available worldwide starting February 8th.

Photos Courtesy of Versace