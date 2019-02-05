Vasilis Loizides Goes to the Circus

As New York Fashion Week kicked off with the menswear shows, the emerging designer and Parsons graduate, Vasilis Loizides showed his fourth collection in the form of a presentation. "I'm from Cyprus and growing up, there used to be a lot of circuses," explained Loizides.

Though he typically stages his show during the menswear portion of NYFW, the designer isn't limited to gender stereotypes and often creates pieces for everyone — with concepts that usually make the viewers really question things. "I wanted to play with that concept and create an allegory of how the performer, the trainer and the viewer interact with one another. This functions as a symbol of these roles we are assigned in society."

This also wasn't the first time the designer took inspiration from his home country. Last season riffed on some of the gods and goddesses of Cyprus Beach. Here's everything else you need to know.

Most Memorable Piece

An architectural skirt rendered in plum and black, printed with a camel and styled with vertically striped black and white tights — a playful reference to the designer's circus inspiration.

Peacocking

Matching pants and jacket set covered in lots of lavish peacock feathers. To tie into the circus, animalistic theme, the designer also developed pony hair fabrics inspired by the theme in deep greens and purples.

Gold Coins

Rainbow flower earrings worn subtly by just a few models. Shimmering golden coins woven throughout long braids also made an impact.

The Casting

The casting was diverse and featured both genders wearing a variety of colorfully eclectic pieces.

The designer's own upbringing, growing up in Cyprus and seeing the wild circuses in real life, inspired the references seen in the fabrics, prints and even the styling.