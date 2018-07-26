To all the skaters-(and wannabe skaters)-cum-art-history-majors, here's your chance to really feel seen: Vans is releasing a collection exclusively dedicated to the works of Vincent van Gogh.

The campaign appeared on the site of Amsterdam's van Gogh museum yesterday, featuring models wearing the collection alongside the works of art that inspired each piece. Decorated with sunflowers, skulls and cherry blossoms, the range includes their classic Skate-Hi, Authentic, Slip-Ons and Old Skools sneakers, as well as bomber jackets, t-shirts, caps and even a backpack. Some pairs of shoes even feature the text sent in letters from van Gogh to his brother, Theo.

The footbeds of each shoe will include co-branding in the style of van Gogh's brushstrokes, while hangtags attached to each product will offer facts about the piece of art to which the piece paid homage.

Look out for the collection online and in store next Friday, and peruse the full collection, below.