Nothing says Coachella like a problematic Vanessa Hudgens selfie, and with every influencer's favorite festival right around the corner, the time is right for Hudgens to emerge from hibernation and select a new tribal headdress. This year, as per People, she will do so with some sponcon money from Amazon. Even Jeff Bezos bows down to a desert queen.

People, incredibly, coins the term "boho fancy" to describe Hudgens' suite of iconic past festival lewks, many of which have been accused of cultural appropriation. But the interview, promoting her Amazon collaboration, also gets serious. Reader, Hudgens has some regrets about her festival wardrobe choices over the years. She wishes she could go back and do things differently. But which fashion moment in particular has she had second thoughts about?

What about… this? Technically not from Coachella, but worth some introspection.

No! It’s a poor Airbnb choice. "I remember one year I stayed in an RV and I didn't have a full length mirror. It was cold and raining so I wore rain boots with thigh high tights. It was just not a good look."

Well.